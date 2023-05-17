Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

