Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.70 Million Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,596.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 894.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

