Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,782,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $172.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

