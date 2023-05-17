Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.86 Million Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,095 shares of company stock worth $4,929,340 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

