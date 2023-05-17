Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,916,000 after buying an additional 148,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

