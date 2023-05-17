Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $14,395,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1,940.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

