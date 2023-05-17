Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $188.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,108 shares of company stock worth $2,040,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.