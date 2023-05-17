Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 141,945 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.