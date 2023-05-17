Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1,747.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after buying an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

