Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.23 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,946 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $42,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock worth $8,443,893. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.64 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day moving average of $178.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

