Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $188,994.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $188,994.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,835.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,590 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

