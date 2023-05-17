Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,670 shares of company stock worth $975,974. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of ABCB opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

