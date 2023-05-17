Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 16,671 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of DRH opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

