Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 31,613 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 195.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in StoneX Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,860 shares of company stock valued at $499,835 in the last ninety days. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $106.35.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

