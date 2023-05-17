Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 50,183 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% in the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 424,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.