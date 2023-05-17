Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 61 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $192.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $263.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 492.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.75, for a total value of $1,976,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,604,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,053,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.75, for a total value of $1,976,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,604,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,053,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $28,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,508,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,227,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,672 shares of company stock valued at $19,820,369. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

