Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $473.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $503.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.54.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.