Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIN. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Stories

