Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR stock opened at $206.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $249.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICLR. Barclays lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

