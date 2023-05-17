Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,846 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $161.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 40,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $777,002.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,403,200 shares in the company, valued at $46,574,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $32,192.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 40,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $777,002.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403,200 shares in the company, valued at $46,574,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock worth $89,807,514. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

