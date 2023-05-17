Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,628,729. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

