Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Repay by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Repay by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

