Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $523,056.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

