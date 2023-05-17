Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 117,191 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCC opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

