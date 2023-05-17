Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,934 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 417.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCS opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

