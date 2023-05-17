Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,951 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at $739,999.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

CIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.