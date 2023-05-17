Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,499 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $192.53 on Wednesday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $197.83. The company has a current ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of -0.50.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 946,320 shares of company stock valued at $108,742,663. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

