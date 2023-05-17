Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 474,896 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

