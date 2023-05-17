Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,296 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

