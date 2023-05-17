Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 70,403 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,403 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $324,000.

DQ stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DQ. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

