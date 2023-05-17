Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,777 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

