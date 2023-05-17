Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,781 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

