Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

