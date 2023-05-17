Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 593,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.91 and a 200 day moving average of $187.88.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently -483.33%.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $748,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,360. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Stories

