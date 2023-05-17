SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,980 shares of company stock worth $2,628,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.98. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

