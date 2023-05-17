Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $89.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

