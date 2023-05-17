Sepio Capital LP Has $19.16 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.