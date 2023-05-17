SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 577.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 735,159 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453,289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 880.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 380,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

