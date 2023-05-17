SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMX opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.