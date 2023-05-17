SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 6,558 AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFCG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 87,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $873,293.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,502,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,092,224.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $218.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $19.00.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.95%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 126.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

