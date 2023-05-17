Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 139,521 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139,521 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 99,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 158,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,296,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 44,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

