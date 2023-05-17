Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 194.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 347,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 695.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 229,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,247 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Simmons First National Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marty Casteel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,467.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.