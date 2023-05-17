Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $128.08.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,549. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

