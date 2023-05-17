Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after acquiring an additional 215,103 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,462,861 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $311.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $313.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

