Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Spire by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth $119,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $78.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.