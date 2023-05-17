Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 38.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,192.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,095.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,485. 11.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Profile



Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.



