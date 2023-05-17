State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 710 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.15.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

