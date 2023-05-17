State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after buying an additional 1,166,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

