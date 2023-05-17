State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $868,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $57,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $685.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Stories

