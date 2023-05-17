State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $152,080.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,708,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,513,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,111 shares of company stock worth $1,639,980 over the last 90 days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $786.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

